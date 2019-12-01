Nice afternoons and chilly evenings upcoming

Following Saturday’s cold front, Sunday turned out to be an amazing day. Temperatures are comfortable inside the 50s and 60s. High pressure will continue to lead to a nice forecast over the next couple of days. Tonight, we will see lows falling into the 30s for most of the region. The northern edge of the ArkLaTex will see nighttime lows around freezing.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Highs for Monday

Daytime highs will moderate into the 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday, a storm disturbance will arrive to produce showers and storms. Currently, severe weather will not be expected. By Friday, the nice weather will return. Highs will stay in the 60s.

Our big chance for thunderstorms will come next Monday. Following the cold front, cooler air will arrive early next week.

