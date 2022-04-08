Warm temperatures will quickly return to the ArkLaTex this weekend with plenty of sunshine. We will get a break from the wind Saturday, but it returns starting Sunday. Severe weather will be possible from Monday night through Wednesday.

A brief break from the wind: Friday was another day of sunshine and wind across the ArkLaTex. Thankfully, it wasn’t as windy as Thursday, but we have still seen gusts of 25 to 35 mph. Temperatures Friday morning were rather chilly as most of the area dipped into the 40s. We have stayed below normal Friday afternoon with highs mainly in the mid to upper 60s. The wind will quickly diminish Friday evening and with a much lighter wind Friday night, some dry air in place, and a clear sky, we will see the coldest night of the week as much of the area will dip well into the 30s. The weekend is looking much warmer. We will see a break from the wind Saturday with a southwesterly wind of around 10 mph. Temperatures Saturday will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s. The wind will increase out of the south Sunday at 15 to 25 mph. We could again see gusts of 25-35. This will likely warm temperatures into the low to middle 80s.

Saturday’s forecast

A dry weekend: Futurecast shows that we will see a clear sky over the ArkLaTex Friday night. We will stay mostly sunny Saturday. Look for a partly cloudy sky Saturday night with a few late-night low clouds, and a mix of sunshine and clouds Sunday.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

A stormy start to next week: Monday will mainly be a dry day for most of the area. Very late Monday or Monday night, strong storms will develop near or just west of our area. Temperatures Monday will likely warm into the mid to upper 80s. With plenty of moisture in place, severe weather will be possible for part of the area. The threat of storms will increase Tuesday and Tuesday night. It still appears as if this will be the time that the severe weather risk will be most widespread in our area. More strong to severe storms will be possible Wednesday as the risk begins to shift more to the east of our area. The Storm Prediction Center still indicates that we will have at least a slight severe weather risk from Monday night through Wednesday.



Severe weather risk in the week ahead

Lots of rain: Given how long the threat of thunderstorms will last, it’s no surprise that we could see some rather impressive rainfall totals over parts of the ArkLaTex. The most likely outcome is that we will see rainfall totals of one to three inches over most of the area. It is possible that rainfall totals could exceed five inches in scattered locations. We will finally take a break from the rain next Thursday and Friday. Given our history of severe weather on Easter, it’s not shocking that more storms could return just in time for Easter Sunday The good news is that since it appears that we will not have as much moisture in place, the severe weather risk should be lower. Temperatures Easter weekend should be close to normal with lows in the 50s and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Model rainfall potential through Easter Weekend