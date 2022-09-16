Temperatures will continue to warm up across the ArkLaTex this weekend with plenty of sunshine. Daytime temperatures will be at their hottest by the middle of next week with cooler air arriving next weekend. Rain still looks doubtful.

High temperatures so far today

Above-normal temperatures return: Frida began with slightly below-normal temperatures once again as lows dipped into the low to middle 60s over most of the area. We will see a gradual increase in both temperature and humidity in the coming days as the wind increases a little out of the southeast. Temperatures Friday were a little warmer with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Expect slightly warmer temperatures Friday night with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Daytime highs Saturday will also be a few degrees warmer in the lower 90s.

Don’t expect any rain: Futurecast shows that we will see a clear sky over the ArkLaTex once again Friday night. Expect a partly cloudy sky Saturday and a clear to partly cloudy sky once again Saturday night. Sunday will also be another dry day under a partly to mostly sunny sky. The dominating feature controlling the weather in our area is a large area of upper-level high pressure. This high will become centered very close to the ArkLaTex early next week and will get much stronger. This will likely keep our area dry for the next several days. If fact, it still looks like we will stay dry through all of next week and possibly next weekend.

Futurecast updated every hour

How long will the heat last? Fortunately, it appears that the upper ridge won’t stick around too long. We will likely see several days next week with highs in the mid to upper 90s. By the end of next week, the ridge will weaken enough to allow temperatures to drop back to more normal levels for the last half of September in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Overnight lows will gradually warm back into the lower 70s by Sunday morning. They will likely be in the lower 70s through next week and then retreat to the mid to upper 60s by next weekend.

Where is Fiona headed? Tropical Storm Fiona continues to head towards the west. The National Hurricane Center indicates that Fiona likely will strengthen a little as it heads towards Puerto Rico and Hispaniola in the next few days. It still appears that we will see the storm make a turn to the northwest and then to the north. It is looking promising that it will not make it to the Gulf of Mexico and likely will stay east of Florida and the US east coast. Yesterday, a few models showed that Florida could be in play. They have trended back to the east. Let’s hope that trend continues.