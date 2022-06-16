A slight chance of rain will return to the ArkLaTex Friday and Saturday. The heat will increase late this weekend and all of next week with triple-digit high temperatures still looking promising. We will likely stay dry all of next week.

High temperatures so far today

The heat continues: Despite a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms over the next few days, temperatures won’t be much cooler. Temperatures Thursday began in the middle 70s and have once again warmed into the middle 90s. We will see similar conditions through Saturday. Look for lows Friday and Saturday mornings to be in the middle 70s. Daytime highs Friday and Saturday will return to the middle 90s.

A little rain: Futurecast shows that we will likely see a partly cloudy sky Thursday night with a few isolated t’showers that will quickly dissipate over the SE part of the area by sunset. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds Friday with a few isolated mainly afternoon t’showers possible. It is possible that most of the area will again stay dry. The slight chance of rain will continue Friday night and Saturday with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Futurecast updated every hour

Don’t expect much rain: It looks like we will be lucky to see much as far as rain during the next ten days. Models including Futurecast show that much of the area could stay totally dry. Those areas that do get rain, won’t get much. A few isolated spots have a chance of picking up ¼”. If you get missed by the rain over the next few days, expect to stay dry through all of next week and next weekend.

Futurecast Rainfall Potential during the next 72 hours



Next week still looks hotter: A large area of upper-level high pressure will eventually settle near or right over the ArkLaTex by the beginning of next week. This will likely result in even hotter temperatures. Models are in good agreement at this point that we could see several days next week with highs in the 99 to 101-degree range. Heat Index values will likely be in the range of 105 to 110. Yesterday, it appeared that the ridge could weaken a little as it moves a little west. Today, models show that the ridge could stay anchored near our area keeping us hot and dry through next weekend.