Near triple-digit heat will continue until a weak front arrives this weekend. The front will bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms with limited rainfall. Triple-digit heat will likely return next week.

No heat relief: The workweek picked up where the weekend left off. Temperatures Monday morning were several degrees above normal with lows mainly in the mid to upper 70s. Afternoon temperatures have warmed into the upper 90s to over 100 degrees. We will see little change for the next several days. Look for lows Tuesday morning to once again settle into the mid to upper 70s. Highs Tuesday will climb to near 100 degrees. Factor in the humidity and heat index values will likely surpass 105.

Dry for several more days: Futurecast shows that we shouldn’t expect much rain for the next few days. We will likely see a mostly clear sky Monday night. Look for plenty of sunshine with a few clouds mixed in Tuesday. We will stay dry Tuesday night under a mostly clear sky followed by another partly cloudy sky Wednesday.

Hope for a little rain: Models continue to indicate that a weak front will ease into the ArkLaTex Friday and Saturday. This front will bring a better chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. The majority agree that the best chance of seeing the heaviest rain will be over the northern half of the area. Rain chances will begin Friday, reach their peak Saturday, and then come to an end Sunday. The upper-level ridge will then build back over our part of the country by the beginning of next week. This will likely bring more triple-digit heat.



Heavy rain for some, little for others: As of right now, models are suggesting that we will see a good chance for above-normal rainfall over the northern half of the area in SW AR and SE OK. These areas could receive one to two inches of rain with most of it falling Friday and Saturday. The rain could be much more scattered further south where amounts will likely be less than ¼” at many locations. Once the rain ends this weekend, we will begin another dry streak of weather as most of next week is looking dry.