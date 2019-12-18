No weather changes for Thursday as another frosty start leads to cool afternoon

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Look for more sunshine Thursday with near normal temperatures. Clouds return Friday with a slight chance for rain Friday night into Saturday morning. Above normal temperatures return for Christmas week with mainly dry conditions.

Wednesday was a sunny day around the ArkLaTex with near-normal temperatures. Look for much of the same Thursday. We will get off to another frosty start Thursday morning. Lows will likely bottom out in the mid to upper 20s over most of the area. Daytime highs Thursday will likely return to the mid to upper 50s with a few high clouds moving in late in the day. Look for the clouds to continue to increase Thursday night and Friday. Friday is looking mainly dry but cooler thanks to the cloud cover. We will close the workweek with lows Friday morning in the low to middle 30s. Daytime highs Friday will climb to the low to middle 50s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

There is a slight chance that the disturbance responsible for the clouds Friday could squeeze out a little bit of rain over parts of the area Friday night into Saturday morning. Rainfall chances are still looking slim as most of any rain that we see will likely fall over the southwestern half of the area. If we see any rain Saturday, it will likely end during the morning. Look for the clouds to stick around Saturday with temperatures staying slightly below normal in the low to mid-50s.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

This disturbance will finally move out Saturday night into Sunday. This will allow for the return of some sunshine and warmer temperatures to close the weekend. Highs Sunday will likely climb to near 60 degrees. We will then settle into a mainly dry and mild weather pattern for most of Christmas week. Our next best chance for any rain will likely hold off until the end of the week. Check back to this article Wednesday evening at 8:30 pm for a live update on the weather for the rest of 2019.

–Todd Warren

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

56° / 29°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 56° 29°

Thursday

58° / 33°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 58° 33°

Friday

55° / 39°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 55° 39°

Saturday

55° / 39°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 55° 39°

Sunday

59° / 40°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 59° 40°

Monday

65° / 39°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 65° 39°

Tuesday

66° / 45°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 66° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

56°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

53°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

49°

6 PM
Clear
0%
49°

44°

7 PM
Clear
0%
44°

42°

8 PM
Clear
0%
42°

40°

9 PM
Clear
0%
40°

38°

10 PM
Clear
0%
38°

37°

11 PM
Clear
0%
37°

35°

12 AM
Clear
0%
35°

34°

1 AM
Clear
0%
34°

34°

2 AM
Clear
0%
34°

32°

3 AM
Clear
10%
32°

32°

4 AM
Clear
10%
32°

32°

5 AM
Clear
10%
32°

31°

6 AM
Clear
10%
31°

30°

7 AM
Clear
10%
30°

32°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
32°

40°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

46°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

50°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

53°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

55°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

56°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

57°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories