No weather changes for Thursday as another frosty start leads to cool afternoon

Look for more sunshine Thursday with near normal temperatures. Clouds return Friday with a slight chance for rain Friday night into Saturday morning. Above normal temperatures return for Christmas week with mainly dry conditions.

Wednesday was a sunny day around the ArkLaTex with near-normal temperatures. Look for much of the same Thursday. We will get off to another frosty start Thursday morning. Lows will likely bottom out in the mid to upper 20s over most of the area. Daytime highs Thursday will likely return to the mid to upper 50s with a few high clouds moving in late in the day. Look for the clouds to continue to increase Thursday night and Friday. Friday is looking mainly dry but cooler thanks to the cloud cover. We will close the workweek with lows Friday morning in the low to middle 30s. Daytime highs Friday will climb to the low to middle 50s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

There is a slight chance that the disturbance responsible for the clouds Friday could squeeze out a little bit of rain over parts of the area Friday night into Saturday morning. Rainfall chances are still looking slim as most of any rain that we see will likely fall over the southwestern half of the area. If we see any rain Saturday, it will likely end during the morning. Look for the clouds to stick around Saturday with temperatures staying slightly below normal in the low to mid-50s.

This disturbance will finally move out Saturday night into Sunday. This will allow for the return of some sunshine and warmer temperatures to close the weekend. Highs Sunday will likely climb to near 60 degrees. We will then settle into a mainly dry and mild weather pattern for most of Christmas week. Our next best chance for any rain will likely hold off until the end of the week. Check back to this article Wednesday evening at 8:30 pm for a live update on the weather for the rest of 2019.

–Todd Warren