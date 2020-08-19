Normal temperatures and humidity to return this weekend..two Atlantic disturbances to move into the Gulf next week

Thursday could be the ‘coolest’ day of the week with plenty of sunshine and low humidity. A warming trend begins Friday with a gradual increase in the humidity. We continue to watch two disturbances in the Atlantic. It still looks like both could move into the Gulf of Mexico next week.

Wednesday was another mostly sunny and very warm day with slightly below normal temperatures. Expect much of the same Thursday. We actually could see the coolest day of the week as morning temperatures will begin in the mid to upper 60s. Daytime highs will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s. We will start to see warmer temperatures Friday. Lows Friday morning will still be below normal in the mid to upper 60s, but daytime highs will be a few degrees hotter as we top out in the low 90s over most of the area.

By this weekend, the wind will become southeasterly. This will begin to transport moisture back into the ArkLaTex from the Gulf of Mexico. This will continue the warming trend both during the day and at night. By the end of the weekend, we will see daytime highs back up into the low to middle 90s. Overnight lows will rebound to the low to middle 70s. Rain is looking unlikely through the weekend but can’t totally be ruled out.

Next week our attention will turn to two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic. It is looking likely that both will become a tropical depression or tropical storm. It is also looking promising that both will eventually move into the Gulf of Mexico. The big question is where will they go once they get there. The first disturbance that is currently further west will move into the Gulf late this weekend. There is a huge model variation in its possible path. This means that there is still a great deal of uncertainty. It’s more than likely that it will head into the western Gulf and eventually into Texas. This could bring rain to our area by the middle of next week. There is better model agreement on where the second disturbance could head. Right now, it appears it could take a more easterly course with a possible landfall anywhere from the S LA coast to the coast of the Florida panhandle. Again we are a week away from this taking place so expect some changes to the outlook.

The longer-range weather picture shows another cold front could approach our area sometime next weekend. This front could provide more rain, but as of right now, it appears that the cooler and drier air will likely stay to our north. I will have the very latest on this front in my live update Wednesday evening at 8:30 pm.

–Todd Warren