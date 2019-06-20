NWS surveys indicate EF2 tornado in Bossier Parish

Weather

by: Nikki Henderson

Posted: / Updated:

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The major damage caused near Benton late last night may be the result of an EF-2 tornado.

Thursday afternoon the National Weather Service released preliminary results of ongoing surveys that show EF-2 tornado damage on Butler Hill Rd. northeast of Benton.

The home of Bossier Sheriff”s Deputy Carl Jones was heavily damaged when the storm swept through the area Wednesday night.

The NWS results also show EF-1 tornado damage near Haworth, Oklahoma in McCurtain County.

Click here for previous story

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

95° / 78°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 20% 95° 78°

Saturday

94° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 94° 77°

Sunday

91° / 73°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 40% 91° 73°

Monday

85° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 85° 72°

Tuesday

86° / 72°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 86° 72°

Wednesday

89° / 72°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 40% 89° 72°

Thursday

91° / 71°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 20% 91° 71°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

4 AM
Cloudy
0%
80°

79°

5 AM
Cloudy
0%
79°

79°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

79°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

80°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
80°

81°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
81°

83°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
83°

87°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
87°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
88°

90°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
90°

92°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
92°

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
93°

93°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
93°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
93°

93°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
14%
93°

92°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
92°

89°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
11%
89°

87°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
87°

85°

10 PM
Clear
2%
85°

84°

11 PM
Clear
3%
84°

82°

12 AM
Clear
4%
82°

81°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
81°

81°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
6%
81°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
6%
80°

Your Weather Authority Forecast

More Weather Headlines

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More Futurecast
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Don't Miss