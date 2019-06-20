NWS surveys indicate EF2 tornado in Bossier Parish

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The major damage caused near Benton late last night may be the result of an EF-2 tornado.

Thursday afternoon the National Weather Service released preliminary results of ongoing surveys that show EF-2 tornado damage on Butler Hill Rd. northeast of Benton.

The home of Bossier Sheriff”s Deputy Carl Jones was heavily damaged when the storm swept through the area Wednesday night.

The NWS results also show EF-1 tornado damage near Haworth, Oklahoma in McCurtain County.

