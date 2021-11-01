One more day of pleasant weather before rain and more chilly air returns

Most of the ArkLaTex will see lots of sunshine and above-normal temperatures Tuesday. Rain increases Tuesday night and Wednesday as much cooler air returns. The week could end with the coldest air of the season.

Monday was another pleasant day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began on the chilly side with lows Monday morning in the 40s and low 50s. Afternoon temperatures have returned to the mid to upper 70s. We will see one more day with above-normal temperatures Tuesday. Look for lows Tuesday morning to be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Daytime highs will likely return to the low to middle 70s over most of the area.

Futurecast shows that most of the area will see a clear sky tonight. Clouds will gradually increase from north to south during the day Tuesday with a few scattered showers possible over the northern edge of the area. Look for that rain to gradually spread south Tuesday night and Wednesday. The rain will likely move out of our area Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. I still don’t expect to see any severe weather although a few rumbles of thunder will be possible.

We also likely won’t have any issues from the rain as models show that most of the area will receive ½ to 1” of rain. We could see a few spots that see more than an inch of rainfall. Most of this rain will fall behind a cold front that will be easing through the area. Temperatures behind this front will be rather chilly with highs Wednesday and Thursday retreating to the low to middle 50s. The below-normal temperatures will likely continue into the weekend. Once the clouds depart, we should see lows dip into the mid to upper 30s Friday and Saturday mornings.

A warming trend will begin this weekend with highs returning to the mid to upper 60s. We will likely see highs return to the middle 70s by the middle of next week. Overnight lows will begin to warm up Sunday and should return to the low to middle 50s by the middle of next week. Once the rain ends Wednesday night, we likely should stay dry until the last half of next week.

-Todd Warren