Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

One more day of rain and improving weather conditions for the weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Friday to everyone! Rainy conditions continue for Friday. Currently, temperatures are in the lower and middle 50s. With the cloud cover and rain, highs will only warm into the 50s and 60s. In addition to the heavy rain threat, a storm or two could become strong producing some hail and gusty winds. I am expecting the rain to come to an end tonight from the west to the east.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.
CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

For the Bayou Classic football game, you can expect cloudy conditions and mild temperatures. Saturday highs will warm into the middle 60s. By the afternoon, a small chance for a few isolated showers south of Interstate 20. The rain threat will end for everyone Sunday. As a result, sunshine will make its return for Sunday and Monday! A warming trend will ensue through Tuesday.

Rainfall totals through Saturday

A weak cool front will move through the ArkLaTex on Tuesday. For the next seven days, highs will stick around in the 70s. According to the Climate Prediction Center, the region can expect slightly below normal temperatures for the next week. Lows will remain in the 40s and 50s.

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss