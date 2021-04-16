One more day of rain and improving weather conditions for the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Friday to everyone! Rainy conditions continue for Friday. Currently, temperatures are in the lower and middle 50s. With the cloud cover and rain, highs will only warm into the 50s and 60s. In addition to the heavy rain threat, a storm or two could become strong producing some hail and gusty winds. I am expecting the rain to come to an end tonight from the west to the east.

For the Bayou Classic football game, you can expect cloudy conditions and mild temperatures. Saturday highs will warm into the middle 60s. By the afternoon, a small chance for a few isolated showers south of Interstate 20. The rain threat will end for everyone Sunday. As a result, sunshine will make its return for Sunday and Monday! A warming trend will ensue through Tuesday.

Rainfall totals through Saturday

A weak cool front will move through the ArkLaTex on Tuesday. For the next seven days, highs will stick around in the 70s. According to the Climate Prediction Center, the region can expect slightly below normal temperatures for the next week. Lows will remain in the 40s and 50s.

The next seven days