One more day of sunshine to enjoy…rain returns late Sunday with several inches likely next week

Look for sunshine to return for one more day. Showers and thunderstorms begin to return late Sunday and Sunday night. The threat of rain will stick around for most of next week with several inches looking likely.

Friday was a warmer day around the ArkLaTex thanks to the return of lots of sunshine. Look for that sunshine to stick around for one more day Saturday. Temperatures will likely stay pretty close to normal for this time of year. Lows Saturday morning will not be as cold as last night. Look for temperatures to begin in the low to mid-30s. We’ll see daytime highs that will be slightly above normal in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Our weather pattern will begin to shift back to the wetter Sunday. A large upper-level trough of low pressure will dig into the desert southwest. This will send plenty of moisture our way and increase the clouds Saturday night. Some rain will be possible Sunday afternoon but the better rain chances including a few thunderstorms will wait until Sunday evening and Sunday night. Severe weather is not expected with this activity but we will see some heavy rain at times. If

The cold front responsible for the rain will ease to the south of the area late Monday and will stall near or in the southern part of the ArkLaTex. This will shift the heaviest rain to the south late Monday and Monday night. As upper-level impulses move along the front, we’ll see periods of rain that will increase from time to time from Tuesday through Wednesday night. Models indicate that we have to potential to receive some impressive rainfall totals with amounts of three to five inches possible. Obviously, this will change but serves as a warning that the potential is there.

This front will see a push to the south by Thursday. This should reduce the rain threat for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday of next week. We will then have to keep an eye on another strong system that long-range models show could bring some decent storms by the end of next weekend. Click here at 8:30 pm Friday evening for my nightly live weather update. I’ll have the latest on next week’s rain and the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook. One model is hinting at some of the coldest air of the winter so far.

–Todd Warren

