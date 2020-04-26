One more dry day for Monday; severe storms will return Tuesday night

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Sunday has turned out to be a great afternoon. Temperatures are in the 70s and 80s. High pressure is overhead. Tonight, we will see the high move to the east. As a result, we will see the winds return to the southeast. Monday will be pretty similar to Sunday. Clouds will be on the increase.

Tuesday, we will see another round of showers and storms. Just like the last few rounds, some of the thunderstorms will be strong to severe. As of now, the main threat will be damaging winds. Although, we could see some large hail and isolated tornadoes. In addition, we will be following the threat of heavy rain which could lead to some flooding. Following Wednesday, we will see a break in the rain.

A ridge of high pressure will set up over the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will heat up leading into the weekend. We could flirt with some 90s by Saturday. It will be sunny and dry. The ridge will break down some by Sunday which could lead to a few scattered storms.

