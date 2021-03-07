Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

One more nice day for Monday; humidity increasing next week

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sunday turned out to another nice afternoon in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are pretty comfortable in the middle and upper 60s. Humidity levels remain low and comfortable. Tonight, we will see lows dropping back down into the middle and upper 30s. The light southeast winds should keep temperatures a degree or two warmer than Sunday morning. Monday, temperatures keep climbing into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The weather forecast remains pretty quiet through the end of the week. A slow-moving upper-level system will tilt the upper-level winds to the southwest. With increasing Pacific moisture, clouds and humidity will be on the rise. For Tuesday and Wednesday, skies will be mostly cloudy! Highs will be in the lower and middle 70s. Highs will keep climbing into the upper 70s. Slight rain chances are possible for the end of the week.

The next best rain chance is coming for the weekend. As of today, models are still uncertain on the timing. It is possible we could see a few strong or severe thunderstorms. However, this threat depends on the timing and strength of the feature. We will continue to follow the forecast carefully. For the next seven days, highs will stay in the 70s and 80s. Lows in the 50s and 60s!

