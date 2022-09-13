Temperatures in Shreveport dipped into the 50s Tuesday morning for the first time since May. We will see one more night of the 50s before a warming trend begins as daytime highs will eventually return to the middle 90s. Rain looks doubtful through next week.

One more night of 50s: Temperatures Tuesday afternoon have warmed into the upper 80s over most of the ArkLaTex after a cool start in the 50s. The low in Shreveport was 57 degrees marking the first time that we have dipped below 60 since the end of May. Dry air continues to filter into the area. That dry air will combine with light wind and a clear sky to allow temperatures Tuesday night to once again dip into the 50s.

Futurecast updated every hour

Dry weather to continue: Futurecast shows that we will see a clear sky over the ArkLaTex once again Tuesday night. Expect a mostly sunny sky Wednesday and a clear sky once again Tuesday night. Thursday will also be another dry day under a mostly sunny sky. Eventually, the wind will shift around to the southeast and the humidity will gradually return. At the same time, upper-level high pressure will establish itself over the southeastern half of the country later this week. This will put a cap on any rain that may try to develop with the return of the moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. It’s looking promising that the vast majority of the ArkLaTex will stay dry through this week and all of next week. The upper-level ridge will strengthen just to our north early next week bringing another taste of summer.

Summer heat to return: While the fall-like temperatures will be nice for the next few mornings, we shouldn’t get too used to it. We will see a very slow warming trend that will last into next week. By the middle of next week, highs will be above normal in the middle 90s. Overnight lows will also be above normal in the low to middle 70s. We might see the heat ease a little by the end of the ten-day period as highs retreat to the low 90s and lows fall into the 60s.