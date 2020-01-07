One more pleasant day Wednesday.. severe storms likely late Friday & Friday night

Sunshine and a little warmer temperatures return on Wednesday. The threat for some rain returns Thursday. A strong cold front will bring a line of strong to severe storms Friday night into Saturday morning. Plenty of rain for much of next week.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Tuesday was a mostly sunny and cooler day around the ArkLaTex. Look for the sunshine to stick around for one more day Wednesday. Temperatures Wednesday morning will begin in the mid-30s which is a little cooler than what we experienced this morning. Despite that colder start, look for a nice warm-up Wednesday afternoon. The combination of sunshine and a breezy southeasterly wind will warm temperatures into the middle 60s.

Moisture will be on the increase Wednesday and Wednesday night. That will lead to an increase in clouds Wednesday night into Thursday. A few scattered showers will be possible over the area Thursday and Thursday night. Despite the clouds and possible rain, the above-normal temperatures will continue with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A strong cold front will then move into the area late Friday and Friday night. This front will have a lot of moisture to work with and plenty of upper-level support. That combination promises to bring a decent threat for some strong to severe storms Friday evening into Saturday morning. All severe weather threats will be possible. The Storm Prediction Center still indicates that we have an ‘enhanced’ severe weather risk during this time.

This system will move through our area relatively slowly, consequently, we could see some respectable rainfall totals in the one to two-inch range. A few isolated three-inch totals cannot be ruled out. We will likely take a break from the rain Sunday. Most models show the threat for some showers and thunderstorms will return starting Monday. It is possible that we could see that threat linger through Wednesday of next week. Check back to this article this evening at 8:30 pm for my nightly live update. I will have the latest on Friday’s severe weather threat and the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

–Todd Warren

