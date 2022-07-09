Saturday High Temperatures

Your Saturday was the hottest day so far this summer just about everywhere in the Arklatex. Saturday highs reached triple digits with record highs tied or broken. Our pesky upper-level high is still vexing us even though the bulk of it has moved west into the Rocky Mountains. A Heat Advisory for East Texas and most of NW Louisiana went into effect at 7 PM Saturday and expires at 7 PM Sunday.

Severe Risk Tonight

And there is now a trough of low pressure and accompanying cold front easing southward toward us. Clouds and isolated rain may pop up this evening as the front eases southward. If storms redevelop later tonight they may have the possibility of producing damaging wind gusts. Most of the activity will be widely scattered along and south of interstate 20 tonight.

FUTURECAST

Sunday appears to be dry and still quite hot. The front will stall to our south with little change in our temperatures. However, the development of clouds could hold the heat down just a bit Sunday. Meanwhile, the aforementioned upper-level high will be trying to meander toward the west coast. Nonetheless, Monday and Tuesday will still be hot with triple digits likely. This will be due to compressional heating ahead of the approaching trough of low pressure. By Wednesday, our best chances at rain and relief will be possible as a trough of low pressure slides into the ArkLaTex.

7 Day Forecast

Triple digits will be gone for the rest of the extended forecast into much of the following week. From Wednesday through most of the weekend high temperatures will range from the low to mid-90s with a few upper 80s possible. A warming trend will begin over next weekend but triple-digit temperatures will likely hold back. So, get ready for a little relief from the extremely hot temperatures. It’s about time!