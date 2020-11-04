Our pleasant weather pattern continues into the weekend with a slight chance for rain next week

A weak disturbance could bring a few more clouds and pause the warming trend. A slight chance for some rain returns early next week. Models continue to show Eta moving into the Gulf of Mexico next week.

Wednesday was another pleasant day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low to middle 40s and will likely end up in the mid to upper 70s. Don’t expect much change for the next several days. A weak upper-level disturbance will float over the Lower Mississippi Valley and will produce a few clouds. It will also pause our warming trend. Look for daytime highs to stay in the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will continue to slowly warm into the lower 50s heading into the weekend.

A large upper-level trough will develop over the western half of the country by the end of the weekend. As the upper-level flow becomes more southwesterly, we will begin to see more clouds Sunday. Those clouds could drop a little rain on our area by Tuesday as a weak cold front eases into the area. Ahead of the front, look for highs next week to begin in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight lows will begin in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Behind the front, more normal temperatures will return. Expect highs to ease into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Overnight lows will retreat to the upper 40s to lower 50s. We could see another slight chance for some rain by the end of next week.

Eta is now a Tropical Storm over Central America. The storm will continue to weaken over the next few days as it remains over land. It is expected to move back into the Caribbean. Here it will once again become a Tropical Storm. The storm will slowly move north and could make it into the far southeastern Gulf of Mexico by early next week. Given the large upper-trough over the western half of the country, it is doubtful that we will see any impacts in our area. It will eventually lift to the northeast and will probably move across Florida. Stay Tuned!!

–Todd Warren