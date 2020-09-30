Our sunny weather pattern continues with another cooling trend beginning Thursday

Another cooling Trend begins around the ArkLaTex Thursday. Look for plenty of sunshine into the weekend. Our next chance for rain will likely hold off until Sunday. All of next week is looking dry and pleasant.

Wednesday was another sunny day around the area with near-normal temperatures. A surge of reinforcing cooler air will begin to move into our area tonight and Thursday. With dry air in place, look for plenty of sunshine for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Temperatures will return to below normal levels with highs retreating back to the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will fall back to the low to middle 50s.

Another disturbance will move a little further to the South Sunday. This will allow for more clouds and a slight chance for some showers during the day Sunday. If you get some rain Sunday, it likely will not be much. Models indicate that rainfall totals will likely be well below a quarter of an inch.

Once the system clears, we will likely see the return of dry weather that will stick around through all of next week. The next week we’ll begin in the mid-to-upper 70s with lows beginning in the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will see a gradual warming trend as we go through the end of next week. Daytime highs will eventually return to the low to middle 80s. Overnight lows will likely return to the upper 50s to low 60s. Some models are hinting that we could see a slight chance of rain return by the end of next week.

The longer-range weather picture is looking relatively dry. We will have to keep an eye on the tropics as some models indicate a possible tropical system developing in the Gulf of Mexico within the next few weeks. Temperatures will likely remain near or at below normal levels into the middle of October. I will have more details in tonight’s two-week weather outlook during my live update Wednesday evening at 8:30 pm.

–Todd Warren