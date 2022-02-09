Look for the warming trend that we have experienced over the past several days to continue through Friday with sunshine. A cold front will bring cooler temperatures this weekend with a little rain possible Saturday. Heavier rain will be possible next week.

The taste of spring continues: Temperatures Wednesday morning were not as cold as we began the day with lows in the mid to upper 30s over most of the ArkLaTex. Thanks to plenty of sunshine once again today, we have warmed into the upper 60s to lower 70s. The warming trend will continue through Friday. Look for lows Thursday morning to dip back into the 30s. We will see highs Thursday afternoon soar into the low to middle 70s. It gets even warmer Friday as highs will top out in the middle 70s over much of the area.

A little rain to begin the weekend?: Futurecast shows that we will continue to stay dry for the next few days. Expect a clear sky over the ArkLaTex Wednesday night. We will stay mostly sunny Thursday. This sunny weather will continue through Friday for most of the area. We will likely see a few clouds move into the northern half of the area late Friday as a fairly strong cold front enters the area. The front and associated clouds will spread across the entire area Friday night. More models are now indicating that we could see the associated upper-level trough squeeze out some light rain over part of the area Saturday. The clouds will likely move out Saturday night and we will end the weekend with lots of sunshine. Temperatures this weekend will turn colder. Highs will dip back into the 50s. The weekend will begin with lows in the 30s and 40s Saturday morning. Lows Sunday morning will likely be in the mid to upper 20s.

Warmer air returns: We will begin another warming trend early next week with highs warming back to the mid to upper 60s by the middle of the week. Overnight lows will begin next week in the low to middle 30s. We should see lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s by the middle of the week.



Rain looks promising by the middle of next week: A strong disturbance will slowly approach the ArkLaTex by the middle of next week. Clouds will begin to increase next Tuesday night and rain will move into the area Wednesday. The threat of rain will continue through next Thursday and will likely end Thursday night. While we could hear a few rumbles of thunder, severe weather is not expected at this time. We will cool down behind this system with highs falling back into the 50s and lows falling back into the 30s by the end of the week. Models are now in good agreement on the timing of the rain and how much we could receive. Most show that we could expect around one inch of rain with some locations getting a little more and some a little less.