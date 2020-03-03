Overcast and warm Tuesday.. heavy rain returns tonight through Thursday morning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be another overcast and mild day before rain chances increase tonight and tomorrow. A few strong storms will be possible, mainly Wednesday.

Your Tuesday morning is starting out overcast with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. We are seeing a few light rain showers but most of us will be dry through the day.

A cold front is now moving into the I-30 corridor which has dropped temperatures into the 50s in Idabel and De Queen. This front will bring the potential for heavy rain and cooler temperatures tomorrow, but it will be an overcast and mild day in most area Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s and 70s with a light north breeze.

We may deal with an occasional rain shower this morning with light accumulations. The majority of the rain will hold off until late tonight and tomorrow. An upper-level disturbance now in the southwest U.S. will move in our direction and interact with a stalled cold front to bring rain for much of Wednesday and Wednesday night.

The overall severe weather threat today and tomorrow is low, but a few storms could bring high wind and hail, particularly south of I-20 tomorrow morning. A ‘slight risk’ is in place Wednesday across some portions of Sabine and Natchitoches parishes, with a ‘marginal risk’ in all other areas, meaning 1 or 2 strong storms will be possible but widespread severe weather is not expected.

The repeated rounds of rainfall will bring accumulations of 1 to 2 inches in most areas. We may see some spots pick up 3 inches or more along and south of I-20 which could lead to some flooded roads, especially for the Wednesday commutes. No widespread flood issues are expected.

A gorgeous weather pattern will take hold Thursday afternoon through the weekend. Highs will be in the 60s each afternoon, and push 70 degrees late in the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds each day. Rain and thunderstorms will return early next week.

