Overnight storms damage homes in Bossier Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The cleanup is underway in Bossier Parish after overnight storms damaged several homes.

One of the hardest hit areas is on Butler Hill Road.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office has set up an Incident Command here on Highway 162 near Butler Hill Road. Benton Fire Department and SWEPCO are also on the scene.

Other impacted areas include an area from Old Plain Dealing Road east to Highway 157 and from Highway 162 north up to Highway 160.

No injuries have been reported.

If you need any assistance, please contact Bossier Sheriff’s Office dispatch center at 318-965-2203.

























Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.