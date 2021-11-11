Overnight storms leave thousands without power

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Overnight storms across the ArkLaTex have left over 5,500 SWEPCO customers without power early Thursday morning.

At this time, SWEPCO is reporting 5,569 of its customers are without power. The majority of the outages are across Caddo Parish, La. and Harrison County, TX.

More than 2,400 customers in Caddo Parish are powerless. There are more than 1,300 outages in Harrison County.

