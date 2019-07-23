Overnight temperatures flirt with record lows

Sunshine, dry air and below normal temperatures will stick around for a few more days. Humidity and chance for rain return by the weekend.

Tuesday was a rather pleasant day by late July standards around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the upper 60s across the north to the low to middle 70s across the south. Tuesday will likely be much cooler across the area. A clear sky, dry air, and less wind will combine to allow overnight temperatures to drop into the upper 50s across the north and the low to mid 60s over the southern half of the area. We will be in the neighborhood of record lows. Wednesday’s record low for Shreveport is 63 degrees. In Texarkana, the record low is 59 degrees. Expect another pleasant day Wednesday. Under a mostly sunny sky, the humidity will stay low and highs will stay below normal in the mid to upper 80s.

After another mild night Wednesday night, a warming trend will begin Thursday as daytime highs return to the upper 80s. We’ll see highs back into the low 90s by Friday and the weekend. Overnight lows will warm back to the low 70s by the end of the weekend.

The warmer nights signal the return of the humidity. That added moisture in the atmosphere will lead to the return of a chance for a few scattered afternoon thunderstorms Sunday. The slight chance for rain will likely continue through the first of next week with near normal temperatures.

Average High/Low for today’s date: 94/73.

–Todd Warren

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.