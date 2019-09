SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Several east Texas counties are under what’s called an ‘Ozone Action Day’.

According to the National Weather Service, weather conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone on Friday.

Voluntary action is needed to help reduce air pollution emissions and to help prevent ozone formation.

…OZONE ACTION DAY IN EFFECT FOR FRIDAY…The TCEQ has declared an Ozone Action Day for the… Posted by US National Weather Service Shreveport Louisiana on Thursday, September 5, 2019

