Pair of cold fronts to bring heat relief soon, rain for several days next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Fall weather will return to the ArkLaTex soon, but it will be a hot and humid Thursday before our October heatwave begins to ease Friday into Saturday.

Look for some patchy fog around sunrise this morning, with the ground drying out the past few days we won’t see as much dense fog. Expect a mostly sunny morning with a quick warm-up that will take us into the low 80s by noon, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A south breeze will keep humidity high as well. The hottest hours of the day will be from 1 to 5 p.m.

We will mostly sunny skies through the morning, the humidity will bring partly cloudy skies through the afternoon. Some of the forecast models are hinting at an isolated shower or two popping up in the afternoon heat, but I’ve left our forecast dry today.

Clouds will increase overnight ahead of the first of two cold fronts on the way over the next week. This front will move in north of I-30 tomorrow morning and bring a narrow band of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. We don’t expect any severe weather, but as the front rolls through it will turn the wind to the north dropping humidity. The front will roll through Texarkana around noon Friday, into Shreveport/Bossier during the late afternoon, and towards Toledo Bend by the evening.

Highs will remain warm Friday, but heat and humidity will ease as the front passes through. We’ll be in the 70s in the northern ArkLaTex, and the low 80s elsewhere.

Cooler air will move in Friday night into Saturday. Saturday highs will be in the 70s in all areas, with some morning clouds and perhaps a lingering shower in some areas, but we’ll gradually clear out during the day leaving us with some late-day sunshine. Rain is not likely to affect many outdoor plans.

Sunday will turn into a mostly cloudy and warm day with highs returning to the low 80s.

A stronger cold front is likely to move into the ArkLaTex late Monday into Tuesday. Showers and storms will increase in the northern ArkLaTex Monday, with rain impacting all areas Tuesday and especially Wednesday. This stronger cold front should drop highs into the 60s Tuesday through Friday. We’ll likely see sunshine and drier conditions Thursday and Friday.

Given the slow-moving nature of next week’s front rainfall accumulations may be in the 1 to 3 inch range.

