Part of the ArkLaTex could see rain late Saturday & Saturday night

Sunshine returned to most of the ArkLaTex Friday. It won’t last long as another disturbance will bring some light rain to part of the area late Saturday and Saturday night. We will then settle into a dry and warmer weather pattern next week.

Friday was a rather chilly day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the 30s over most of the area and have struggled to warm up into the 50s Friday afternoon. We will continue to see below-normal temperatures to start the weekend. Look for lows Saturday morning to dip into the low to middle 30s. Daytime highs will likely warm into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Futurecast shows that we will see a clear to partly cloudy sky Friday night as a disturbance approaches from the west. Clouds will quickly increase over most of the area late Friday night and Saturday morning. A large area of light rain will move into mainly the southwestern half of the area very late Saturday and especially Saturday night. The rain will shift to the south late Saturday night and sunshine will likely return Sunday. Look for lows Sunday morning to settle into the low to middle 40s. Daytime highs will warm back into the low to middle 60s.

Most of next week will feature lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Daytime highs will likely warm into the low to middle 70s by Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will gradually warm into the 50s. Another cold front is scheduled to push through our area sometime next weekend. As of right now, it appears that any rain from this system will also be light and that the chances will be highest next Friday night.. Look for temperatures to cool down some next weekend as highs will return to the 50s and 60s. Lows will dip back into the 30s and 40s.

-Todd Warren