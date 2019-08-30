Partly cloudy and hot Friday.. a late-day storm possible for some areas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – High pressure will keep the partly cloudy and hot pattern in place today, but we may see a chance of rain develop later today mainly across the northern ArkLaTex.

Temperatures are running slightly warmer this morning, putting most of us in the mid 70s at sunrise which should prevent any fog from setting up.

It will be a mostly sunny morning, with partly cloudy conditions developing this afternoon. There is a complex of storms moving into northern Arkansas and Oklahoma this morning. These storms will continue to move towards the ArkLaTex but weaken before they can bring rain to most areas. This may bring increasing clouds to Oklahoma and Arkansas throughout the day.

1-hour radar loop

The cool air outflow from these storms moving into the I-30 corridor later today may interact with the hot/humid air we have in place to produce a few isolated to scattered storms. We will likely see this pattern again tomorrow.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Most areas will stay dry, but if you have plans to attend high school football games tonight keep an eye on radar. Expect very warm temperatures for the games. After topping out in the low and mid 90s this afternoon, kickoff temps will be near 90 degrees in most areas, falling into the low 80s by the 4th quarter.

Friday afternoon forecast highs

Hurricane Dorian is still expected to impact Florida late this weekend into next week.

A very strong ridge of high pressure will build into the ArkLaTex this weekend into next week. It will prevent Dorian from bringing us any impacts, but the trade-off will be some serious heat. Highs will be in the upper 90s for much of next week with little chance of seeing any cooling rain showers.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.