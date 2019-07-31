Partly cloudy and hot Wednesday, rain possible this weekend

High pressure will take over today and that will keep most of us dry and allow highs to reach the low to mid-90s in all areas.

All of the rain on radar is away from the ArkLaTex this morning and we are under partly cloudy skies. Dense fog is developing across east Texas and Louisiana where we have a Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect until 9 a.m. Visibility could drop to a quarter-mile or less.

Dense Fog Advisory through 9 a.m.

A ridge of high pressure is now centered across north Texas, and that will nudge the rain south and east of the ArkLaTex today. If we did manage to see any showers, it would likely be spotty coverage mainly south of I-20. Futurecast is showing very little activity in the next 36 hours under otherwise partly cloudy skies.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Thursday will likely be dry again with some areas reaching the mid-90s. The ridge looks to move away from the region Friday, and that may open us up for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms this weekend. The increase in rain and clouds will hold highs in the 80s Saturday and Sunday.

