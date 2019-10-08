Perfect Fall weather Tuesday.. heat returns Thursday.. next cold front late this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The coolest air we have seen since the late Spring will greet you this morning, with a beautiful afternoon lined up in all areas. We deserve this.

This morning your sunrise temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s, we may actually see a few areas north of I-30 fall into 40s (Idabel, De Queeen, Dierks, Nashville). Skies have cleared rapidly as high pressure pushes cool and dry air in behind yesterday’s cold front. Due to the warm ground, recent rain, and cold air above we will likely see patchy fog develop in many areas through 8 a.m.

While you will need something with sleeves this morning, it is going to turn into a pleasant afternoon. Expect sunny skies, a light northeast breeze, and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tuesday hourly forecast

A returning south wind will bring warmer temperatures Wednesday and Thursday as we’ll rebound into the mid and upper 80s. This will be a short-lived return to warmth as a strong cold front moves in late Thursday into Friday.

The front will bring rain and thunderstorms to the region throughout the day Friday. It’s looking like lows will be in the 40s and highs in the 60s and low 70s for a few days behind the front this weekend.

We will need to be on alert for the potential for strong/severe storms as this front will have more upper-level support for severe weather than yesterday’s front. A later arriving front would increase the chance of severe weather, so we’re hoping it arrives earlier in the day.

