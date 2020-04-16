Perfect weather Thursday afternoon, strong to severe storms return this weekend and next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a chilly early morning, we are headed for weather perfection this afternoon with mostly sunny skies and temperatures returning to normal levels in the low to mid-70s.

If you’re out and about before 9 a.m. temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s. High pressure is moving east of the ArkLaTex today, and the flow of air around the high will begin to turn our winds to the southeast. Wind direction is everything, and this will bring a pleasant warm-up today with highs forecast to reach the low and mid-70s.



Thursday forecast highs

Expect all-day sunshine before clouds increase tonight and into tomorrow as our next cold front approaches the region. We will enjoy pleasant temperatures Friday afternoon with highs in the 70s in most areas, but we may fall into the 60s across the northern ArkLaTex. This front will bring a chance of light scattered rain late Friday into early Saturday.

If you’re looking to get outside this weekend Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon will afford us dry weather in most areas and comfortable temperatures as well. Rain and storms will accompany our next weather disturbance late Saturday into Sunday. We will have a low-end risk for large hail late Saturday until sunrise Sunday.

Saturday afternoon through sunrise Sunday severe weather threat

A higher threat for severe weather will move in Sunday, especially across east Texas and Louisiana. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the ArkLaTex in their ‘slight’ and ‘enhanced’ risk outlook Sunday. The timing of the storms remains uncertain, but it looks like a line of storms will develop at some point during the day bringing a threat for large hail, high wind, and tornadoes in the enhanced risk area.

Sunday severe weather risk

Another strong storm system will move into the ArkLaTex during the middle of next week, it’s looking like we will again see the threat of widespread severe weather sometime in the Wednesday/Thursday timeframe. Please check back for updates on our potential for severe weather this weekend and next week.

