Persistence rules in our weather as hot, humid and mainly dry conditions continue until the end of next week

Change will be hard to come by in weather for the ArkLaTex for the next week. Expect near-normal daytime temperatures with plenty of humidity and very little rain through the middle of next week. Rain chances may increase a bit late next week.

Thursday was another day with abundant sunshine and near normal daytime temperatures. Don’t expect much change for most of the week ahead. We will see a clear to partly cloudy sky Thursday night. Expect another warm start Friday morning as lows will again be in the middle 70s. Look for daytime highs Friday to return to near-normal with temperatures reaching the middle 90s. We won’t see much of a break from the humidity. Look for heat index values to once again approach 105 degrees.

Be sure to take it easy in the heat. Drink plenty of water, wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing, and try to get out of the heat as frequently as possible. We likely won’t see much of a break from the heat and humidity in the coming week. As upper-level high pressure remains extended over the southern half of the country, we will continue to see overnight lows in the middle 70s and daytime highs in the middle 90s. With dew points staying well in the 70s, expect the heat index to continue to exceed 100 degrees, and approach 105 degrees.

It is still looking possible that we might see the ridge weaken enough and move far enough to the east to allow the chance for the scattered afternoon shower or thunderstorms to increase by the end of next week. Don’t get too excited, however. Rainfall chances will be in the 20%-30% range and if you get some rain it probably will be less than a 1/4″.

In the longer-range outlook, it still looks like the ridge will strengthen and settle back over the middle of the country during the last week of July. This could bring more dry weather and some of the hottest temperatures of the summer. There is a hint that the ridge could shift well to the west during the first week of August. If this happens, it could mean just a little bit of relief. Stay Tuned!!

–Todd Warren