PHOTOS: Damage from overnight storms

























SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Storms brought damage to parts of the Arklatex overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Downed power lines and significant damage was reported all around North Louisiana. The worst of the damage was reported in Bossier Parish.

The National Weather Service released preliminary results of ongoing surveys Thursday afternoon that show EF-2 tornado damage on Butler Hill Rd. northeast of Benton.

Other impacted areas include an area from Old Plain Dealing Road east to Highway 157 and from Highway 162 north up to Highway 160.

There was also damage to trees and downed power lines along Southern Ave from storms that passed through early Wednesday morning.

