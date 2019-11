Rain chances begin Thursday and reach their peak Friday as a cold front moves in. Severe weather will be possible but should be isolated. Cooler temperatures return for the weekend. Thanksgiving Day could be cloudy, rainy and chilly.

Wednesday was another pleasant day around the ArkLaTex. Despite the return of some clouds, temperatures remained above normal with highs soaring back into the 70s. The above-normal temperatures will likely continue until a cold front moves through the region on Friday. It should be warm enough and we should have enough moisture in place to produce some heavy rain at times. Thunderstorms will be a decent possibility, however, the risk for severe storms looks rather low. Any severe weather reports both Thursday and Friday should be rather isolated. The Storm Prediction Center indicates that we will have a 'marginal' severe weather risk.