Pleasant and dry weather Wednesday, heating up this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It should be another comfortable weather day, extending our streak of below-average temperatures into the third consecutive day. Rain will be difficult to find over the next 7 days which will lead to another heatwave as we move into the weekend.

The next day or two will be very nice. If you are an early riser you will be rewarded with morning temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s under mostly sunny skies. We will see some patchy fog in the usual areas, but no dense fog is expected for the morning commute.

High pressure is building north of the ArkLaTex which is steering a dry north breeze into the region. This will continue to lower our humidity levels which will make for comfortable outdoor conditions, even later this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. The average high for the date is in the mid-90s.

This dry north breeze will bring a little more sunshine today, and likely bring an end to the few isolated rain showers we’ve seen in the past 2 days. We will be mostly sunny through the morning with partly cloudy skies expected through the afternoon and evening.

If you’re a fan of comfortable nights and pleasant mornings Thursday morning will be the best weather we experience this week. Most of the ArkLaTex will have lows in the mid to upper 60s overnight. We will be warmer tomorrow with highs in the low 90s, and a few areas returning to the mid-90s, but humidity will stay low throughout the day. A few forecast models are showing spotty rain showers developing late Thursday and Friday, but at this point, I’m not seeing enough to put a chance of rain in our forecast.

We should begin to feel a little more heat Friday as a south breeze will increase our humidity and warm our temperatures into the mid-90s. The weekend is looking hot and dry with highs in the upper 90s. Humidity will return, but it won’t be as bad as it was last week when we saw daily heat advisories and excessive heat warnings.

The hot and humid weather will continue into next week. We are hoping to see a return of the sea-breeze which may help to push in some rain, especially in Louisiana and Texas next Monday and Tuesday.