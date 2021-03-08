Pleasant and sunny Monday, warm and humid air builds in this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The wonderful weather from the weekend will continue today, with sunshine and pleasant temperatures expected this afternoon. Warm and humid air will build in midweek, with a chance of thunderstorms returning this weekend.

Expect a cold Monday morning, as temperatures will be in the 30s at sunrise under clear skies with a light south breeze.

Mostly sunny skies and a light south wind will warm our high temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. If it’s where we keep the thermostat at home, it makes for great outdoor weather as well.

It will be sunny throughout the day but we will see an increase in clouds tonight as Gulf air is drawn into the region. Lows will be in the 40s, and Tuesday morning may be the last time we feel any ‘chilly air’ this week.

The south breeze will continue our warming trend Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s, with midweek lows in the 50s and 60s. It will be mostly cloudy each day Tuesday through Thursday. Highs may reach 80 degrees in many areas Thursday and Friday.

As for the chance for rain, a strong cold front will stall north of the ArkLaTex Thursday and Friday. We will be close enough to pull a few rain showers off the front so that’s why we have very slight chances for rain Friday and Saturday.

An upper-level low moving across Texas will finally nudge this cold front into the ArkLaTex Sunday. For now, the chance of rain looks to be highest late in the weekend, but there may be some timing adjustments to the front, so the forecast Friday through Sunday (and any severe weather threat) remains uncertain at this point. The warm and humid air and the strength of this front appear favorable for some severe weather threat to develop Saturday and/or Sunday.