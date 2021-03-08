Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Pleasant and sunny Monday, warm and humid air builds in this week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The wonderful weather from the weekend will continue today, with sunshine and pleasant temperatures expected this afternoon. Warm and humid air will build in midweek, with a chance of thunderstorms returning this weekend.

Expect a cold Monday morning, as temperatures will be in the 30s at sunrise under clear skies with a light south breeze.

Mostly sunny skies and a light south wind will warm our high temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon. If it’s where we keep the thermostat at home, it makes for great outdoor weather as well.

It will be sunny throughout the day but we will see an increase in clouds tonight as Gulf air is drawn into the region. Lows will be in the 40s, and Tuesday morning may be the last time we feel any ‘chilly air’ this week.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

The south breeze will continue our warming trend Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s, with midweek lows in the 50s and 60s. It will be mostly cloudy each day Tuesday through Thursday. Highs may reach 80 degrees in many areas Thursday and Friday.

As for the chance for rain, a strong cold front will stall north of the ArkLaTex Thursday and Friday. We will be close enough to pull a few rain showers off the front so that’s why we have very slight chances for rain Friday and Saturday.

An upper-level low moving across Texas will finally nudge this cold front into the ArkLaTex Sunday. For now, the chance of rain looks to be highest late in the weekend, but there may be some timing adjustments to the front, so the forecast Friday through Sunday (and any severe weather threat) remains uncertain at this point. The warm and humid air and the strength of this front appear favorable for some severe weather threat to develop Saturday and/or Sunday.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss