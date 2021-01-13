Radar

Pleasant and warmer weather Wednesday, dry cold front late Thursday will cool us down late this week and into the weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our warming trend will continue today, with highs making a run at 60 degrees in all areas. A dry cold front moving through tomorrow afternoon and it will cool us a few degrees late Thursday into Friday.

We have a weak upper-level low moving through this morning. You may notice a few clouds to start the day as it will be partly to mostly cloudy through 9 a.m. This disturbance has resulted in a few isolated rain showers in east Texas, and we may see a brief rain shower along and south of I-20 this morning. Nothing that would last for more than a few minutes with only trace accumulations.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will be cool this morning, and above freezing in Texas and Louisiana in the mid to upper 30s. We are expecting another 20 degree start north of I-30 in Oklahoma and Arkansas. Behind this low, a light south breeze will kick-in today which will push highs into the upper 50s and low 60s. Considering we had snow early this week these temperatures will feel amazing. After a few morning clouds, it will be mostly sunny this afternoon.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Temperatures will cool quickly after sunset tonight with lows dropping into the 30s and low 40s overnight. We will likely stay above freezing in all areas.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning forecast lows

Thursday will start out sunny and comfortable, but we do have a mid-day cold front that will roll across the region. This front will be dry, only stirring up a few clouds. Behind the passing front temperatures will cool into the 50s Friday, with a breezy north wind.

Temperatures will be near-normal this weekend, and if you have outdoor plans Saturday will be enjoyable with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Another disturbance Sunday may bring a slight chance of a quick shower, but it won’t be enough rain to washout any outdoor plans for an extended period of time.

Speaking of rain.. looks like we’ll have a chance of widespread rain and thunderstorms Tuesday, and perhaps into Wednesday. Right now any severe weather threat looks low, and it won’t be cold enough for any snow.

