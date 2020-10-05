Pleasant Fall weather Monday, another Hurricane likely to impact the Gulf later this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Behind a weekend cold front we are in for sunny and pleasant Fall weather today. High pressure will bring a warming trend to the ArkLaTex midweek, and another Hurricane will approach the Louisiana coastline soon.

For Monday, expect a cool morning with sunrise temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. High-pressure building into the region will keep a light and dry north breeze moving through which will bring mostly sunny skies throughout the day, with high temperatures comfortably in the low to mid-70s.

Monday afternoon forecast highs

The weather pattern will turn warmer in the upcoming days as highs will be in the low 80s Tuesday, and then warm into the mid-80s Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll will continue to see lots of sun, and although afternoons will remain warm, mornings will stay cool and pleasant.

We are now watching Tropical Storm and eventually Hurricane Delta. The forecast models are in strong agreement that the storm will move into the Gulf Of Mexico this week, and then make a turn north towards the Louisiana coastline eventually making landfall near southeast Louisiana or Mississippi Friday.

Tropical Storm Delta

The main impacts typicall occur east of the center, so this would put the ArkLaTex on the drier side of the storm where fewer impacts are expected. The forecast cone hasn’t narrowed enough to take southwest Louisiana or the ArkLaTex out of the path where impacts could be more significant, so check back for updates throughout the week.

Likely path of T.S. Delta and eventual Hurricane Delta

7-day forecast

