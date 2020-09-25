Pleasant Friday, warm this weekend, cold front will bring rain and thunderstorms Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It may take a little while for the sun to break through in some areas today, but eventually it will, bringing warmer temperatures but it will be a pleasant Friday. The chance of thunderstorms will return early next week.

The issue for Friday morning’s commute will be areas of patchy to dense fog. Where skies have cleared temperatures have fallen into the low 60s and fog is developing across much of east Texas, Oklahoma, and southern Arkansas. Visibility could drop below 1 mile in some areas through 8 a.m., especially along I-30 in northeast Texas.

Once we start to warm-up fog should dissipate and eventually reveal some sunshine which has been difficult to find this week. It may turn into a partly to mostly cloudy afternoon but no rain is expected today.

With a little more sun popping through the clouds we should be a few degrees warmer today, but it will be comfortable with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Wind will be light and out of the east at 5 miles per hour.

The weekend is looking great! If you recall last weekend with the cool mornings, and warm afternoons, it should be just like that. Morning temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s, with some patchy fog again Saturday morning. Highs will be in the mid 80s Saturday, and some areas may reach the upper 80s Sunday with increasing clouds late in the day.

A cold front will move into the ArkLaTex Monday. It will bring an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms as we move through the day. It will be a quick-moving front, so most areas will receive less than an inch of rain. Right nnow it looks like the severe weather threat is low, but it’s not non-existent. A few thunderstorms could be capable of high wind and large hail. Check back for updates this weekend.

Behind this front highs will cool into the 70s for much of next week, with very low humidity. The drop in humidity will let our overnight lows cool into the 50s for much of the week as we get our real first taste of Fall in the morning’s next week.

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

