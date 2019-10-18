Pleasant Friday weather with our next cold front bringing storms late this weekend into early next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weather will be fantastic for our Friday, look for cool temperatures at the football games tonight, and a threat for severe weather is possible late Sunday into early Monday with the arrival of our next cold front.

For today, chilly morning temperatures in the 40s and low 50s will warm nicely into the low and mid-70s this afternoon with a light east and southeast breeze.



We will see partly cloudy skies as Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 passes south of the region in the Gulf Of Mexico.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 expected to become Tropical Storm Nestor

No rain is expected in the ArkLaTex today. It is possible a few showers will develop tomorrow north of I-20, but most of us will stay dry this weekend with warmer temperatures that reach the low and mid-80s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

The warm-up is ahead of our next cold front that will move in late Sunday through Monday morning. As the cold front arrives it will bring thunderstorms capable of high wind, large hail, and an isolated tornado. The outlook from the Storm Prediction Center has the northern ArkLaTex in a ‘marginal risk’, a level 1 threat on the 1 to 5 scale, meaning 1 or 2 storms could produce severe weather. It looks like the storms may not arrive until after sunset Sunday.

Severe weather risk late Sunday through early Monday morning

This outlook could change depending on the timing of the front, so make sure you check back with us for updates tonight and this weekend.

This front will move through fairly quickly, so rainfall accumulations may exceed an inch in some areas, but the heavier rain we experienced earlier this week isn’t expected.



Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.