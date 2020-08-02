Pleasant Monday ahead with a few isolated showers possible

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sunday was another nice afternoon in the region. Temperatures are in the 80s and 90s. A weak cold front to the north is producing a few isolated showers around. I am not expecting widespread showers and storms because of the relatively dry airmass in place. The second cold front will just reinforce the drier airmass.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

The weather pattern will continue to remain quiet for the next few days. By the end of the workweek, we will see a pattern flip. The trough of low pressure will move more to the East Coast. It will also steer Tropical Storm Isaias along the Atlantic Coast. The upper ridge over the desert Southwest will move to the east.

By the weekend, temperatures will rise in the middle and upper 90s. Unfortunately, the feels like temperature will return into the triple digits. It will feel like August again. The tropics remain quiet in the Gulf of Mexico.

Next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

 

More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss