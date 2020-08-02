Pleasant Monday ahead with a few isolated showers possible

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sunday was another nice afternoon in the region. Temperatures are in the 80s and 90s. A weak cold front to the north is producing a few isolated showers around. I am not expecting widespread showers and storms because of the relatively dry airmass in place. The second cold front will just reinforce the drier airmass.

The weather pattern will continue to remain quiet for the next few days. By the end of the workweek, we will see a pattern flip. The trough of low pressure will move more to the East Coast. It will also steer Tropical Storm Isaias along the Atlantic Coast. The upper ridge over the desert Southwest will move to the east.

By the weekend, temperatures will rise in the middle and upper 90s. Unfortunately, the feels like temperature will return into the triple digits. It will feel like August again. The tropics remain quiet in the Gulf of Mexico.

Next seven days

