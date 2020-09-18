Pleasant pattern with lower humidity through the weekend, storm developing in Gulf could bring ArkLaTex rain next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a long hot summer, we are finally in for some pleasant postcard weather today through Sunday. Our weather pattern next week depends on the track a system in the Gulf Of Mexico takes (more on that below).

For your Friday, we are off to a wonderful start as a passing cold front is dropping humidity and temperatures. Expect partly cloudy skies at sunrise, then turning mostly sunny later this afternoon with highs in the low to mid-80s. While it will still feel warm, it will feel comfortable due to the humidity drop that will continue into the weekend. No rain is expected to develop due to the drier air.

Friday forecast high temperatures

Expect the drier air to continue to flow overhead this weekend resulting in weather perfection for the month of September. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s each morning, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s with low humidity. If you want to enjoy that cooler air, head outside between 6 and 9 a.m. when we will experience the coolest weather.

Saturday morning temperatures

As for next week, Tropical Depression 22 is likely to become Tropical Storm Wilfred at some point today. Wilfred is forecast to strengthen into a Hurricane this weekend then drop back to a Tropical Storm as it approaches the Texas coast early in the week. (Forecast and impact graphics below)

The European and U.S. forecast models do show the storm hugging the Texas/Louisiana coast for much of the week. It is expected to lose strength so wind is not a concern, but this slow movement along the coast will likely enhance the sea breeze effect in the ArkLaTex, which would bring us scattered rain chances for much of the week. Right now it looks like the main impacts from Wilfred will come Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a high degree of uncertainty with the forecast track, so this could change, make sure you are checking back for updates throughout the weekend.

Wilfred is the final name on the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane list. The list now rolls into the Greek alphabet, so the next storms will be named Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, etc. The last time this occurred was in 2005.

