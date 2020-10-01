Pleasant temperature stick around through the weekend with a slight chance for rain early Sunday

Cooler temperatures will settle into the area for the next few days as the sunshine will continue. A weak disturbance may produce a few scattered showers late Saturday night into Sunday. A dry and eventually warmer weather pattern sets up as we go through next week.

Thursday was a mostly sunny and cooler day around the ArkLaTex. After temperatures began in the 50s, daytime highs are reached the upper 70s to lower 80s. Expect the cooling trend to continue as we head into the weekend. We will also see plenty of sunshine for Friday and Saturday with a few clouds mixed in Saturday. Look for daytime highs to settle into the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will mainly range from the upper 40s to middle 50s.

Models continue to indicate that a weak disturbance will move through the middle of the country during the weekend. This will push another cold front through the area late Saturday night through Sunday. This front may have enough moisture to squeeze out a few scattered showers. If you do get some rainfall, it likely will not be much. Rainfall totals will likely be well below a quarter of an inch for most of the area.

Once this disturbance clears the area, look for the return of a dry weather pattern that will last through all of next week. We will also see a gradual warming trend. Highs Monday will begin in the 70s. You will likely see highs return to the middle 80s by the middle of the week. Overnight lows will likely stay in the 50s to begin the week. We will likely end the week with overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

By the end of next week, we will be watching disturbances in the Gulf of Mexico. It is quite possible that we could see a tropical storm develop the Caribbean that could move into the Gulf. As of right now, it appears unlikely that this system will move far enough to the west to impact the weather in our area. It will be something that we will have to keep an eye on for the next few weeks.

The longer-range weather pattern will greatly hinge on what happens with any tropical activity in the Gulf. As of right now, it looks like our mainly dry weather pattern will continue. Models are hinting at another cool down towards the end of the two-week period. I will have more details on the long-range Outlook in my normal live weather update Thursday evening at 8:30 p.m… 

