Pleasant temperatures continue through the weekend with more clouds

Clouds will be on the increase as we move into the weekend. The above-normal temperatures will continue for most of the week ahead. Rain possible in the coming days with our next best chance for heavier rain holding off until next weekend.

Friday was another day of sunshine and warm temperatures for this time of year. Highs once again soared into the mid to upper 70s over most of the area. Some changes are on the way this weekend. Look for more clouds to mix in with the sunshine. A few small showers will be possible, but rain is looking unlikely. Temperatures at night this weekend will not be as cool thanks to the clouds. Overnight lows will warm to the mid to upper 50s by the end of the weekend. Daytime highs will likely stay above normal despite the clouds as we continue to climb into the mid to possibly upper 70s.

A very weak cold front will move through the area Tuesday. The front could bring a little bit of rain. The rain likely won’t be for everyone and if you do get some, it likely won’t be much. Highs Monday and Tuesday ahead of the front will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight lows will warm to the lower 60s. Temperatures won’t cool down much behind this front late next week. Highs will only retreat to the low to middle 70s. Overnight lows will cool down to the mid to upper 50s. Both are still above normal for this time of year.

Our next best chance for heavier rain will likely hold off until next weekend. The majority of long-range models show a disturbance bringing showers and thunderstorms to our area next Saturday. If these models are correct, most of the area could see over an inch of rain to begin next weekend. Cooler air is expected to move in behind this system with highs falling to the 60s and lows falling back to the 40s.

Eta is gaining strength in the western Caribbean. The storm is still forecast to move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico early next week. I would expect a landfall sometime next week over the eastern half of the northern Gulf Coast probably to the east of New Orleans. Even though it still looks unlikely that this storm will move far enough to the west to impact our weather, we will need to keep an eye on it.

Have a great weekend!

–Todd Warren