Pleasant temperatures settle in ahead of a weekend cold front

Look for the warming trend to continue through tomorrow with above normal temperatures through Friday. Another cold front will bring much cooler temperatures for the weekend. Rainfall chances still look rather limited through all of next week.

Sunshine returned to the ArkLaTex Wednesday. Temperatures began In the thirties and forties over most of the area. The warming trend continued as afternoon temperatures have soared well into the 60s. We will see another chilly night Wednesday night. Expect overnight lows Thursday morning to be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. We will experience pleasant temperatures Thursday as Hines climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Thanks to plenty of clouds returning to the area Friday, it likely will not be as warm with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. Lows Friday morning will likely return to the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Futurecast shows that we will see a clear sky Wednesday night. Expect plenty of sunshine to return once again Thursday. That Sunshine will combine with a Westerly wind to bring the warmer temperatures. We will likely stay mostly clear Thursday night. Clouds will begin to increase across the area during the day Friday. Our next cold front will enter the ArkLaTex Friday night. It is possible that the front could produce a few scattered showers but rainfall chances are looking rather limited. If we do see any rain Saturday, it will likely be very early in the day. Saturday will feature a strong northwesterly wind that will combine with lots of clouds to keep temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Sunshine will likely return to the area Sunday.

Another warming Trend will begin early next week. Temperatures will likely return to the mid-to-upper 60s by mid-week. Overnight lows will begin in the low 30s and will likely warm to the 40s. Our next disturbance will approach the area late Wednesday, Wednesday night, into Thursday. As of right now, most models show that rainfall once again will be somewhat Limited. Temperatures late next week will return to more normal levels once again with highs falling into the mid-to-upper 50s. Lows will return to the mid to upper 30s.

Long-range models continue to show that rainfall totals will be rather light from now through next week. Most show that we will likely see less than 1/4 of an inch over most of the area. It is possible we could see slightly heavier amounts over the southern third of the area. Consequently, it appears as if drought conditions in the area will continue to slowly intensify.