Breaking News
State OMV offices to stay closed Tuesday after ransomware attack
Live Now
Trump impeachment hearings & analysis

Pleasant temperatures stick around ahead of a Friday cold front

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Clouds will return Wednesday with a breezy southeasterly wind. Rain returns to part of the area Thursday. A few storms will be possible as a cold front moves through Friday.

The pleasant weather pattern across the ArkLaTex continued Tuesday with lots of sunshine and rather warm temperatures for this time of year. Daytime highs soared into the low to middle 70s. Expect similar temperatures Wednesday despite clouds that will be quite numerous. Wednesday will also be a rather breezy day with a southeasterly wind of ten to fifteen miles per hour.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Our attention will then turn to another cold front. This front will likely stay to the north of our area Thursday but will be close enough to trigger a few showers mainly over the northern edge of the area. The front will move into the northern edge of the area early Friday morning and then slowly move through the area Friday. Expect some showers and thunderstorm Friday near the front. Severe weather is still looking unlikely, but we will have to keep an eye on the southern half of the area Friday afternoon where temperatures will be warmer due to the front’s later arrival. As of right now, models indicate that rainfall totals will stay below an inch for most of the area. We could see a few spots where an inch or two could be possible.

The weekend is looking dry, sunny, and cooler. Look for daytime highs behind the front to dip into the 50s Saturday and the 60s Sunday. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s Saturday and the 30s Sunday.

A second disturbance will bring our next chance for showers and a few thunderstorms on Tuesday. Temperatures should be warmer by then so thunderstorms will be on the table and a few could be on the strong side. As of right now, it appears that the severe risk looks low. Expect cooler temperatures heading into Thanksgiving. With a chance for a shower Thanksgiving Day, we’ll see lows in the upper 30s to low 40 and daytime highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Check back to this article for a live update that will include the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook this evening at 8:30 pm.

–Todd Warren

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

78° / 49°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 78° 49°

Wednesday

76° / 61°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 76° 61°

Thursday

73° / 64°
Slight chance of a thunderstorm
Slight chance of a thunderstorm 30% 73° 64°

Friday

69° / 43°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 90% 69° 43°

Saturday

58° / 38°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 58° 38°

Sunday

63° / 43°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 63° 43°

Monday

68° / 55°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 68° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

78°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

76°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

71°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

65°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
65°

62°

7 PM
Clear
0%
62°

59°

8 PM
Clear
0%
59°

57°

9 PM
Clear
0%
57°

55°

10 PM
Clear
0%
55°

55°

11 PM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

12 AM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

1 AM
Clear
10%
53°

53°

2 AM
Clear
10%
53°

52°

3 AM
Clear
10%
52°

51°

4 AM
Clear
10%
51°

51°

5 AM
Clear
10%
51°

50°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
50°

51°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
51°

53°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

59°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
59°

64°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

68°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

71°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

72°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
72°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss