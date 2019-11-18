Pleasant temperatures stick around for a few more days with rain holding off until Thursday

The pleasant weather will continue for a few more days with above-normal temperatures. Shower and thunderstorms to return Thursday and Friday. The weekend looks dry and cooler.

The quiet weather conditions that we experienced over the weekend continued Monday with lots of sunshine and near-normal temperatures. Look for the warming trend to continue for a few more days as we’ll once again see plenty of sunshine around the ArkLaTex Tuesday. Morning temperatures will begin in the low to mid-40s. Expect highs Tuesday to be above normal in the low to middle 70s. We won’t see much change for Wednesday. We will likely begin Wednesday with a mostly sunny sky. Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday afternoon as our next disturbance approaches from the west.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

We will likely close the workweek with a good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms Thursday and Friday. While thunder will be possible, severe weather is looking unlikely due to the lack of instability. The best chance for thunder Thursday will be over the northern half of the area. That will shift to the south Thursday as cooler air begins to move into the area. Look for any rain to end Friday night. Right now models aren’t showing any issues with rain as totals are projected to be less than an inch for most of the area.

Cooler and drier air will invade the area this weekend. Expect sunshine to return Saturday with highs nearly ten degrees below what is normal for this time of year in the mid to upper 50s. Highs Sunday will be warmer in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight lows this weekend will dip into the upper 30s to low 40s Saturday and the mid to upper 30s Sunday. This dry weather pattern will continue on Monday. We will then begin to watch a series of disturbances that could bring a chance for rain for much of the long Thanksgiving weekend. Check back to this article Monday evening at 8:30 pm for a live update that will contain the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

–Todd Warren

