Pleasant Thanksgiving weather, chance of rain returns to some areas Friday, for the rest of us this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Thanksgiving! It is shaping up to be a comfortable Thanksgiving Day with lots of sunshine and pleasant afternoon temperatures. A big pattern change is on the way soon which includes rain and the coldest air of the Fall season.

Thanksgiving Day will start out cold with temperatures in the 30s and low 40s before 9 a.m. We are also seeing some patchy dense fog, so if you are traveling the roads today be on the lookout for this early in the morning. Sunshine will eventually take over with wonderful highs in the low 70s. If you are doing some of your meal prep outside or dining on the outdoor patio we couldn’t have asked for a better day.

A warm front will be moving up from the coast much later in the day, but this will result in increasing clouds this afternoon, especially south of I-20. We may see a few rain showers and isolated thunderstorms develop overnight and Friday, mainly along and south of I-20.

One thing we will have to keep an eye on with any thunderstorms that develop after midnight and throughout the day Friday will be the potential for large hail. The Storm Prediction Center has the southern half of the ArkLaTex (TX & LA) in their ‘marginal risk’ outlook for severe weather, meaning one or two storms could bring quarter-sized hail or larger.

Severe weather risk (large hail) Thursday night through Friday

A cold front will move through the region late Friday into Saturday. This will drop highs into the 50s this weekend. Saturday is looking like a dry day in most areas, but there will be an increasing chance of rain Saturday evening into Sunday morning in all areas. This will be a cold and steady rain, so if you have any outdoor activities Sunday morning these may be impacted.

Rainfall accumulations will be highest south of I-20 where we could receive 1 to 3 inches of rain. Most other areas will receive less than an inch of rain between now and Sunday night.

Potential rainfall accumulations Friday through Sunday

As we clear out Monday we will be greeted by temperatures that will feel more like Winter than Fall. Highs on Monday will fall into the 40s and low 50s. Expect freezing temperatures across most of the ArkLaTex Monday night and Tuesday night next week.