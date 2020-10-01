Pleasant weather as another cold front arrives Thursday, slight chance of rain this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The second in a series of cold fronts this week will arrive in the ArkLaTex today. The third cold front will move through this weekend.

Thursday is setting up to be another pleasant Fall day. Temperatures aren’t as cold this morning, but will still be cool at sunrise in the mid-50s. The dry air ahead of this front means we won’t see any rain or cloud cover, but the front will reinforce the pleasant and dry air in the upcoming days. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 70s across the northern ArkLaTex, and in the low 80s throughout much of east Texas and Louisiana. Skies will remain mostly sunny with a north breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

We will start to feel the impacts of this front in all areas tonight and tomorrow. Overnight lows will fall to the unseasonably cold levels we felt earlier this week, into the 40s tonight north of I-30.

Forecast lows Thursday night into Friday morning

High temperatures Friday will be in the low to mid 70s, and the comfortable Fall weather will continue into the weekend. Expect cool mornings and pleasant afternoons as highs will remain in the 70s Saturday and Sunday.

We should see plenty of sun Saturday, but clouds will increase late in the day with a slight chance of rain developing with our next cold front Saturday night into Sunday morning. Any accumulations will be light, likely only a few hundredths of an inch, so outdoor plans shouldn’t be in danger in any areas.

The front will reinforce the dry air and low humidity early next week, with a warming trend carrying us back into the mid-80s by Wednesday, and perhaps the upper 80s late next week. It doesn’t look like there will be any rain in next week’s pattern, but that depends on the track of two tropical systems near the Gulf.

The NHC is giving one of the systems a high chance of development this weekend. As of now, it doesn’t look to be much of a concern for us due to our late weekend cold front which may steer it east of us.

National Hurricane Center Tropical Outlook

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play