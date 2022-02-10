SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A big temperature swing is expected today so you will have to dress for winter this morning, but it will turn into a pleasant spring feeling afternoon.

We’ll start out with temperatures in the low to mid-30s making for a frosty morning commute, but a fair amount of sunshine and a light south breeze will push our temperatures into the low 70s this afternoon. That’s a 40-degree temperature swing which isn’t unheard of but is rare for us in the ArkLaTex. The very dry air will be what provides us with that large temperature swing today.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Speaking of the dry air, it will result in morning sunshine in most areas, but there is a cold front north of the ArkLaTex stirring up a few clouds near the Ouachita Mountains. These clouds will roll through today making it partly cloudy at times, but no rain is expected, and these mid and high-altitude clouds will let through a lot of sunshine.

Lows will be in the 40s in most areas tonight, and high temperatures will warm into the mid-70s Friday under mostly sunny skies.

The warming trend ends Saturday as a cold front will pass through the ArkLaTex midday, dropping highs into the 50s to start the weekend under mostly cloudy skies. There remains a slight chance this front could bring a brief rain shower during the day, but if this occurs it won’t be a washout.

Sunday will start out with temperatures near or below freezing, but it will turn into a decent day, especially if you’re doing some outdoor grilling or dining for the Super Bowl as highs will be in the low 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Warm weather returns early next week followed by a strong cold front Wednesday and Thursday. Rain and thunderstorms are likely late Wednesday into Thursday. 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible with this system which would bring some drought and burn ban relief. As of this morning, there are currently burn bans in Webster and DeSoto parishes in Louisiana, and Hempstead and Howard counties in Arkansas.