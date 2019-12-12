Pleasant weather continues until Monday cold front brings rain

The warming trend continues Friday and this weekend. Another cold front will bring some showers and thunderstorms Monday. Cold temperatures return behind the front for much of next week.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Thursday was a mostly sunny and cool day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures were closer to normal with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Above-normal temperatures will return to the area starting Friday. Lows Friday morning will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. Look for daytime highs Friday to soar into the low to middle 60s. We will likely stay above normal through the weekend as overnight lows will warm to the low to middle 40s. Daytime highs will again be in the low to mid-60s Saturday and the mid to upper 60s Sunday.

The warming trend will come to an abrupt halt Monday as another cold front moves through the area. This front will bring some showers and a few thunderstorms. Since it still appears as if the front will arrive in the morning, severe weather is looking unlikely for our area. The best chance that a few storms could become severe will be to our north and east where the front arrives later and where upper-level support is a bit stronger. Keep an eye on this system. If the front’s arrival time slows, we could see a few decent storms in our area. As of right now, most of the area will likely receive less than 1/2″ of rain.

Sunshine will return to the ArkLaTex starting Tuesday as colder and drier air returns. Look for daytime highs Tuesday to fall to the upper 40s to lower 50s. Overnight lows Tuesday and Wednesday will return to the upper 20s to low 30s. Our next chance for rain could return as soon as Friday of next week. However, we do have some disagreement in long-range models on whether the rain will develop. It appears that we could see another decent warming trend as we head into Christmas week. Check back to this article this evening at 9 pm for a live update that will include the latest Christmas week outlook in the 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

–Todd Warren